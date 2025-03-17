Board ratifies president’s millage decision

The Board of Trustees unanimously ratified President Kojo Quartey’s decision to remove the millage proposal from the May 6 ballot during their Feb. 24 meeting.

The millage proposal was originally placed on the Nov. 5, 2024, general election ballot. The first proposal was to renew the current maintenance and improvement millage rate of $.85 mills, while the second proposal was to restore the operating levy from $2.1794 to $2.25. The first did not pass by 52.64% and the second did not pass by 62.83%.

After this failed, the board voted to approve the ballot language submission to the county clerk for the May 6 election during their Jan. 27 meeting. The motion passed 5-2.

On Feb. 11, Quartey sent out an email that said he would not place the millage renewal on the ballot.

“After much consideration and thought, I have made the decision that May is too soon for another millage attempt and does not give us enough time to rally and further engage our community,” Quartey’s email said. “So, the millage renewal will not be on the ballot this May.”

Quartey said he had individual discussions with each board member about moving forward, which led to his decision.

Aaron Mason, chair of the board, said the general view of the millage is more narrow and there is a lot of work to be done.

Quartey said they have not planned when the millage will be on the ballot next.

“We have not decided when we’re going, so there’s no date certain in terms of when we’ll go for our next millage, but it will not be in May,” Quartey said.



Lynette Dowler, vice chair, said she thinks putting a pause on it helps Quartey and the team working for the millage be more purposeful in their strategies.

Julie Edwards, trustee, said the board voted to get the opportunity without considering the campaign behind it, but have since discussed their options.

“I think there’s been discussion since that meeting that part of the strategy is to not do that now,” Edwards said.