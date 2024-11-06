College’s millage rate proposals fail to pass

Neither of MCCC’s millage rate proposals on this year’s ballot passed.

The first proposal was to renew the current maintenance and improvement millage rate of $.85 mills. Homeowners would have expected to pay the same amount they are currently paying until 2030. This millage did not pass by 52.64%, with 40,931 votes no and 36,829 votes yes.

The second proposal, listed as Community College District of Monroe Headlee Override, was to restore the operating levy from $2.1794 to $2.25. Homeowners would have expected a slight tax increase. This millage did not pass by 62.83%, with 48,063 votes no and 28,439 votes yes.

MCCC President Kojo Quartey said he appreciates those who have supported the college over the last 60 years, as well as those who continue to support.

“We will remain positive and will continue to educate students as we have done for the past sixty years,” Quartey said in an email.

Quartey said the college is moving forward in optimism.

“Without our community, we would not be the institution that we are, and without MCCC, Monroe County would not be what it is today,” Quartey said. “We move forward with a plan of optimism.”