Annual Honors Reception held in Meyer Theater

Anna Muth receives the Outstanding Humanities Student Award at MCCC’s Honors Night April 24. This was presented by Lori Jo Couch, assistant professor of English. (Photos by Dana Willi)

Honors Night attendees gather for refreshments after the ceremony, held April 24 in the Meyer Theater.

Emily Shankleton receives the President’s Academic Achievement Award on Honors Night April 24.

Elizabeth Anson receives the Outstanding Social Science Student Award at Honors Night on April 24. This award was presented by Ken Mohney, professor of anthropology.

Mia Sotelo receives the George Rhodes Writing Fellow Award, presented by Writing Center director Lori Jo Couch, at MCCC’s Honors Night on April 24.

(From left) Elizabeth Anson, Ethan Parker, Anna Muth, Alaina Mullins, Joshua Marimpietri, Benjamin Fry and Gabby Forrester receive nominations for Faculty Association Outstanding Student Award. Anson was the recipient of the award, which was presented at Honors Night on April 24.

Scott Behrens, vice president of enrollment management and student success, provides closing remarks at Honors Night on April 24.

Selina Griswold, associate professor of business, receives the Outstanding Faculty Award at Honors Night on April 24. The award was presented by Grace Yackee, vice president of instruction.

Various refreshments were provided after Honors Night on April 24.

(From left) Student Government secretary Kira Robinson, treasurer Noah Dupuis, liaison Shawn Hood, historian Saloni Joshi, member Maggie Robinson, president Alaina Mullins, member Emma Rossi, member Alena Ellis, member Brianna Pilz, and vice president Marwan Alabdalla pose after Honors Night on April 24. Student Government served as emcees for the night.

Peter Coomar, dean of Applied Science & Engineering Technology Division, presents the ASET division awards at Honors Night on April 24.

MCCC hosted its Honors Reception April 24 in the Meyer Theater. Student Government served as emcees for the night, and awards were presented to students, faculty and adjunct faculty.