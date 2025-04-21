Few will talk about the first 100 days of Trump’s second term

Was it privacy concerns, fear of negative consequences, or do they simply not care?

Those are the questions I keep asking myself when I think about a recent assignment.

As a videographer for the Agora, I’ll go out and pose questions to students on campus and record their comments.

On April 30, President Donald Trump will have completed the first 100 days of his second term as president.

Media outlets across the country are reporting on what people in the U.S. are saying about how Trump’s first 100 days have gone so far.

PBS News tracked the first 100 days of Trump’s second term and his promise to transform the government. They reported on categories like immigration and citizenship, the economy, tariffs, foreign policy, criminal enforcement, and the federal government.

Across the Internet, there are discussions and reports on the first 100 days and, yet, MCCC students avoided the subject.

I asked students, what are some of the good things and some of the bad things President Trump has done so far?

I made several trips to campus at different times throughout the day. I had little success.

Does that scare me? Yes. Does that upset me? Even more.

Did some individuals just feel uncomfortable with being in the spotlight or were they unsure of what to say?

I spoke with more than 30 students and only three agreed to comment. Their statements reflected disappointment in Trump’s leadership and, if I posted the video, our coverage would be viewed as biased.

Many just stood there looking at me as if I had a third eye. The lack of independent or critical thinking has made me deeply concerned. It is very disappointing that so many students remained silent.

To me, it’s simple. Presidents have both triumphs and trials within their first 100 days in office.

If you’re a Trump supporter, I am sure you can rattle off many of his accomplishments.

If you’re not, you probably have a list of things that have gone wrong.

So, what’s your take on the first 100 days of Trump’s second term?

You have a voice. Stand up for what you believe in, even if you are standing alone.