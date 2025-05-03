58th annual Commencement Ceremony hosted by MCCC

President Kojo Quartey speaks to the graduating Class of 2025. This year was MCCC’s 58th annual Commencement Ceremony. (Photos by Reese Bowling)

Mick Valentino, Agora assistant editor, was one of the student speakers for MCCC’s Class of 2025. Valentino was introduced by Matt Bird-Meyer, professor of humanities.

Helen Stripling, dean of health sciences and 2025 alumnus of the year, speaks to graduates at MCCC’s Commencement Ceremony. Several graduating nursing and RN students decorated their caps, celebrating their accomplishments.

The graduating Class of 2025 turn to face the crowd of family and friends before walking out.

Student marshal Scott Behrens, vice president of enrollment management and student success, gets ready to lead the graduating Class of 2025 into the gymnasium.

After commencement, graduating students gather outside to celebrate with their family and friends.

Elizabeth Anson was one of MCCC’s Class of 2025 commencement speakers. Anson was introduced by Edmund La Clair, associate professor of history.

Ken Mohney, professor of anthropology, was the honorary grand marshal for MCCC’s Class of 2025. Mohney has been teaching at MCCC for over 20 years.

Agora editor Maggie Sandefur, right, and assistant editor Mick Valentino were part of the graduating class of MCCC students.

A chair to the right of the stage draped with Ronald Campbell’s regalia marked his absence. Campbell was MCCC’s first president and rarely missed a commencement, according to President Kojo Quartey. Campbell passed away earlier this year, just shy of his 100th birthday.

The Agora Chorale, led by Jonathan Lunneberg, perform “Song to Tradition” by Ruth Elaine Schram.

The 58th annual MCCC Commencement Ceremony was held in the H Building gymnasium on May 2. About 150 students walked in the ceremony, while nearly 315 students were graduating.

Remarks were provided by President Kojo Quartey, who was filling in for Grace Yackee, vice president of instruction.

Student speakers included Mick Valentino and Elizabeth Anson.



Helen Stripling, dean of health sciences and director of respiratory therapy, was named the 2025 alumnus of the year. Stripling earned her Associate of Applied Science degree in respiratory therapy from MCCC in 2013, and was named RT Program Alumnus of the Year in 2018, according to a press release.

There were performances from the Agora Chorale, conducted by Jonathan Lunneberg and accompanied by Nancy Honaker, and the College/Community Symphony Band, conducted by Mark Felder.

Degrees were handed out by Quartey and Aaron Mason, Board of Trustees chair, while names were announced by Kathleen Shepherd, professor of mathematics.