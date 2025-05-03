Student Government issues restroom statement

Dear MCCC,

As Student Government, we believe that removing the bathroom signs is not beneficial to all students because they serve as a visual aid, indicating that students are welcome to use the restroom that aligns with their identity. Since it is a state law in Michigan, there are no changes the college can make regarding this matter to prevent students from using what restroom. Regardless of whether they are up or not, the law still applies; having these signs provides the visual aid necessary to communicate this to students. To ensure student safety and address the concerns, we, as SGA, suggest more individual bathrooms on campus, along with floor-to-ceiling stalls in the labeled women’s and men’s bathrooms. We believe this will help to be a beneficial solution to allow for worries to subside regarding who is in the bathroom with someone else, as other colleges have also adopted this design of bathroom choice to create a safer environment.

Thank you,

Student Government Association