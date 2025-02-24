President changes millage decision

The decision to submit MCCC’s millage proposal to the May 6 ballot has been overturned.

The Board of Trustees voted to approve the submission of the millage proposal language on Jan. 27, which passed 5-2 with nays from trustees Mary Kay Thayer and Kristy Svatek-Whitson.

However, President Kojo Quartey sent out an email on Feb. 11 to MCCC employees, which said he decided not to submit the millage language for this upcoming election.

“After much consideration and thought, I have made the decision that May is too soon for another millage attempt and does not give us enough time to rally and further engage our community,” Quartey’s email said. “So, the millage renewal will not be on the ballot this May.”

Quartey said the decision was made after talking with various board members and administration. He said the president serves as the millage campaigner in chief, so he is able to make the final say.

He said he believed the millage proposal needed more time before it was put on the ballot again.

“I do not want an attempt just for the sake of an attempt,” Quartey said in an email.

Aaron Mason, chair of the board, said the board does not meet outside of their public meetings, so they will get more information at their Feb. 24 meeting. He said Quartey spoke with board members individually.

Quartey said the board will ratify his decision at this meeting.

Mason said the decision was partly made under the influence of its impending deadline, which was Feb. 11.

Mason said the board relies on the president and administration to carry out the best interest of the college.