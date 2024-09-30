Over 100 students affected by professor’s absence

An MCCC English professor was recently placed on leave, according to college administrators.

Jenna Bazzell, associate professor of English, is on leave as of Monday, Sept. 16, for unknown reasons.

Grace Yackee, vice president of instruction, said the college cannot comment further.

“However, in an effort to preserve employee rights to privacy the College cannot comment beyond the employee is on leave,” Yackee said in an email.

Bazzell had 345 contact hours and 112 students across eight classes, according to a faculty workload form. Her workload and extra-contractual courses included ENGL-090, ENGL-151, ENGL-261 and ENGL-295. Bazzell was also co-advisor of GSA.