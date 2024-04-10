GSA set to hold annual Pride Party

Anticipate conversation, community and contentment at this year’s annual Pride Party.

The MCCC Gender & Sexuality Alliance will hold the event on Friday, April 12 from 5-10 p.m. in the Cellar.

Since at least 2015, the Pride Party has been a spring tradition for the GSA.

“The GSA created a Pride Party 2024 to celebrate one another and the beautiful community we are a part of,” Melissa Grey, co-adviser of the GSA, said in an email.

“It has been a challenging year for many in our communities, and this is a space for love, affirmation, and authenticity.”

The Pride Party is free of charge and open for anyone, student or not, to drop in.

“We welcome students from MCCC and other schools, alum, staff, and community members,” Grey said.

Grey said to expect friendly, fun and positive vibes for this event, and that there will be food, music and prizes, including prizes for those who come showing the most pride.

“All are welcome to come as you are or dress as a star,” Grey said.

“Attendees can dress up or be super comfy in pajama pants. We want everyone to come in whatever makes them happy.”