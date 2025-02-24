President emeritus dies at 99, leaves lasting legacy at MCCC

Ronald Campbell, MCCC’s first president, died at 99 on Feb. 2. His 100th birthday was just over a month away.

Campbell was chosen as president by the Board of Trustees in 1964 and continued in his position for two decades, according to a memorial released by The Foundation. After retiring from his presidency, Campbell acted as first vice chair for The Foundation from 1999 to 2021.

Kojo Quartey, MCCC’s current president, said he met Campbell through his predecessor, David Nixon, where they formed a personal relationship.

“Dr. Campbell and I had a personal relationship, and he would call me occasionally to just encourage me and commiserate with me,” Quartey said in an email. “As I have faced challenges during my presidency, he would call and say ‘hang in there, you are doing a good job.’ He even called me a few times recently, after he moved from Monroe, to encourage and perhaps sympathize with me.”

Josh Myers, executive director of The Foundation, said Campbell was soft-spoken, but he could still see the passion Campbell had for MCCC.

“His affinity for MCCC was still very evident, but the fiery passion he clearly exuded in defense of the early college was no longer his primary disposition. As we became more familiar, and after working with him longer, there were moments I saw glimpses of that fire,” he said in an email. “I enjoyed those moments immensely because it was like looking into a window from the past. I can only imagine the force he was in his prime.”

Myers said that even in Campbell’s later years, he was still humble and respected by all.

Quartey said Campbell is the reason MCCC is what it is today.

“He was extraordinary compared to ordinary men like me. Dr. Campbell became the president here at MCCC at the age of 39, when there was nothing here,” Quartey said. “He was responsible for the building of this campus and hiring all the faculty and staff, and I am simply carrying forward his legacy. He was a giant on whose shoulders I stand today to move MCCC into the future.”

Quartey said Campbell was a composed man and he looked up to him.

“He was always calm, cool, and collected, and I was honored to observe and learn from this great man. Dr. Campbell was the epitome of cool. And I always wished I could be as phlegmatic as he always was. He was a true role model,” he said.

Myers said Campbell was always in full support of MCCC and the students.

“There was not a single instance that he was not gracious and kind,” Myers said.

Quartey said Campbell was not one to critique how the college functioned, and said that Campbell was the reason for the first millage.

“Dr. Campbell was responsible for the initial millage at the founding of MCCC and also the perpetual millage we currently have for operations: he led 12 unsuccessful millage efforts, prior to passing it on the 13th try by one vote. This is testament to his tenacity, persistence, and perseverance. Imagine where MCCC would be today if he had given up – we would definitely not be the quality institution that we are today,” he said.

Myers said working with Campbell was an honor.

“It is rare to have the opportunity to work with the first president. This is especially important since much of what is great about MCCC exists because of the standards Dr. Campbell established,” he said.

Quartey said the President Emeritus Dr. Ronald Campbell and Blondelle Campbell Scholarship is an endowed scholarship that was started in 2017, soon after Campbell’s wife, Blondelle, died.

“It is awarded for tuition, fees, books, and supplies,” he said. “Over the years, Dr. Campbell has continuously donated to this scholarship. Every year, since its inception, Dr. Campbell would attend Honors Night to personally award this scholarship, until he moved away. The scholarship is further evidence of his commitment to students and MCCC,” Quartey said.

Campbell’s family has requested that donations be made to the President Emeritus Dr. Ronald Campbell and Blondelle Campbell Scholarship, according to an article from the Toledo Blade.

Quartey said Campbell changed his life for the better.

“I am a better president and person today because I gained a wealth of knowledge from him. I miss him very much,” he said.

Myers said Campbell’s legacy lives on through the MCCC community.

“The voters of Monroe County created MCCC, but Dr. Campbell made it what it is today,” he said. “Our culture, values, commitment to excellence, dedication to students, rigor – it all emanates from his leadership and example. Students, alumni, staff and retirees all carry with them, in ways large and small, the legacy of Ron Campbell.”