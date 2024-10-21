Writing Center to host annual Poetry Night

The MCCC Writing Fellows will be hosting poetry night from 7-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, in the Holladay Theater, featuring a contest for original works.

This event is free and open to the public.

You can read a favorite poem or an original work, according to the flyer. Anna Muth, writing fellow, said performances are limited to five minutes.

Muth said original works entered into the poetry contest will be judged after the competition. She said a candy basket will be available in the Writing Center for the winner.

Muth said poetry night has been an annual event for years.

“We aren’t sure exactly how long poetry night has been held but we know it’s approximately 25+ years,” Muth said in an email.

Muth said this year’s poetry night will be similar to previous ones. There will not be a costume contest this year, however Muth said people are welcome to dress up.

“The costume contest is the only big difference from last year,” Muth said. “Other than that, it’s going to be a traditional poetry night where people are welcome to listen in the audience, enjoy refreshments, and present a poem.”

Attendance sheets will be available to let professors know if their students attend. Cider and donuts will also be provided.

For more information, contact lcouch@monroeccc.edu.