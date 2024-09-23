MCCC provides community access to an overdose prevention tool

All around campus there are now Naloxone/Narcan dispensers which are free to use.

Narcan is a nasal shot of medicine that can aid with an opioid overdose and clear opioids from a user’s system.

MCCC and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have partnered to provide the school with the dispensers.

Professor of psychology Melissa Grey, associate professor of English Jenna Bazzell, Chairman of Recovery Advocacy Warriors Quri Wygonik, Dean of Student Services Gerald McCarty, and Kayla Spalding have been primarily involved in this endeavor.

On the side of each white newspaper dispenser style unit, there is a QR code that links to resources showing how to properly administer Narcan. The Narcan units are free to be used by any member of the public as well.

Grey said there are not any specific previous instances of the need for overdose prevention that triggered this move.

The organization, Recovery Advocacy Warriors, otherwise known as RAW, is a non-profit that has played a key role in getting these dispensers. Narcan use from dispensers is monitored by Wygonik.

Grey said risks associated with Narcan are minimal. “The only possible risk of Narcan is not using it when it’s needed,” Grey said.