Safe Space Summit scheduled for April 10-11

Through presentations, discussions and dialogue, students, alums, staff and community members will share their journeys of positive social change and liberation at the Safe Space Summit.

Led by an MCCC alum or student, the event kicks off from 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10 in S-Building Room 165 with Grassroots Activism and Organizing by Katybeth Davis.

On Thursday, April 11, the summit continues with a series of presentations and discussions.

9:00 a.m. to noon – INclued: LGBTQ+ Youth Sexual Alliance and Advocacy workshop with Michigan Orientation on Adolescent Sexual Health (MOASH). Participants will increase their knowledge of sexual health and learn how to advocate for themselves and what they need. Those attending the entire session, between the ages of 14-24, will receive a $20 gift card. Registration is required. There is a Google form available to complete.

12:30-1:30 p.m.– Ian Leach will present Engaging Work You Care About as a First-Gen & Low-Income Student.

2-3 p.m.– Celleste Williams presents Self Advocacy.

3:30-4:30 p.m. – Personal Journey through Activism with Nancy Lucero.

5-6 p.m.– Intergroup Dialogue with Reid Depowski-Knowles.

“We encourage students, faculty, staff and administrators to attend to experience student-driven change and how students’ lived-experiences make a community college a space where students are seen and heard,” GSA advisers Jenna Bazzell and Melissa Grey said in a written statement.

The Safe Space Summit is supported by the Beverly Heck Grant.

More information along with updates can be found at bit.ly/thesummit2024.