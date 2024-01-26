Mick Valentino

This is my second year at MCCC and my first semester with the Agora.

I’m currently working on my Associate of Science degree. After I finish up here, I am hoping to go to Eastern Michigan University or Wayne State University for either mortuary science or forensic pathology.

Outside of school I’m into anything outdoors, including hiking, soccer, kayaking, swimming and everything in between.

Music controls my life, so I enjoy concerts of any kind, though I am especially fond of rock acts.

I’m proudly part of the LGBTQ+ community, and I’m hoping to be able to include that pride and openness in some of my writings for the paper.

I have always had an interest in journalism, more specifically an interest in the way that journalism can give a voice to the voiceless. I’m looking forward to being a part of this staff and learning about the community.