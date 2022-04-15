The ‘Blue Blur’ does it again

Sonic the Hedgehog and friends are once again tasked with saving the world when Dr. Robotnik finds his way off the Mushroom Planet and back to earth.

Bringing in 71 million dollars domestically over opening weekend, “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” broke the record of its predecessor “Sonic the Hedgehog” by 13 million dollars.

Fans of the original “Sonic” video game series will enjoy the multitude of references and easter eggs throughout the film.

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” not only kept me fully entertained and ecstatic at the references to original gameplay but had my five year old bouncing in his seat and giggling emphatically everytime Sonic and his friends sped their way onto the screen.

Jim Carrey once again stole the show with his outstanding performance as Sonic’s nemesis, Dr. Eggman Robotnik.

Carrey brought just the right amount of humor, quirkiness and evil Eggman needed to be a memorable villain.

Eggman finds his way back to earth with the help of Knuckles the Echidna.

Together, they take Sonic by surprise and get the action started.

Just as Sonic is at his lowest, the ever-adorable Miles ‘Tails’ Prower swoops in and saves him from being defeated.

Sonic and Tails team up to save the world and together learn about family and responsibility as they take on a dangerous and world traveling adventure.

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” had character growth throughout the entire film and left itself open for more adventures in the future.

One of my favorite parts of both “Sonic” films is at the end, before the main credits roll.

Both films have a 16 bit mini recap of the film that plays along to music. My son danced in front of his seat, squealing as the different characters ran, rolled and blurred through obstacles. I enjoyed the nostalgia factor as the film came to a close.

For those who have not seen the film yet, make sure you stick around after the recap for a bonus scene that gives the audience a shadow of adventures to come.

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” is a film the entire family can enjoy. It brings plenty of comedy, lots of action, an abundance of love and nostalgic characters to the big screen.

I look forward to future adventures and already have my son begging to go see his favorite guy Knuckles at the theater again.