Ballroom Dance Club to host their third party

As the weather is getting cooler, the Ballroom Dance Club has just the thing to keep warm.

The Ballroom Dance Club is having a ‘County Casual Dance Party’ from 6-7:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 in the H building, room H-139.

The dance theme of the night is the Argentine tango, night club and foxtrot.

The event is open to the public and no experience is needed to attend.

Guests can donate non-perishable food for entry, or they can pay $3 a person or $5 for themselves and a plus one.

The non-perishable food items will be donated to Oaks of Righteousness.

Price of admission includes water, candy and a beginner dance lesson.

“I’m looking forward to learning new styles,” said Elise Spears, club treasurer. “I am a dancer, but I’ve never done ballroom before, so I’m excited to learn more styles.”

This will be the club’s third night party of the semester.

“We really had a great turnout at our dance parties,” said Kellie Lajiness, dance instructor and founder of the Ballroom Dance Club.

The club’s last party had 18 attendees, Lajiness said.

Claire Bacarella, vice president of the Ballroom Dance Club ‘had a blast’ at the group’s last party.

“My favorite moment was from the last party where we were encouraged to dress up for Halloween, and Kelli and I both wore head-to-toe cheetah print without planning to coordinate,” Bacarella said.

Spears’ favorite part about the parties is seeing the turnout.

“I’ve only been to one party, so I’m excited to see if people from last time come again,” Spears said.

For more information, contact Lajiness via email at klajiness@monroeccc.edu.