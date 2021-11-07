Images from the perspective of MCCC students

Through shared stories and images, experiences beyond individual perception become available to a wider audience.

MCCC’s Images magazine offers glimpses of MCCC students’ points of view through fine art and literature.

Submissions of original art and literature from coursework or personal projects are being accepted for the Images 2022 magazine until Feb. 18, 2022.

Entries can be turned in by emailing a high resolution picture or document to images@monroeccc.edu.

One person can submit multiple entries, said Therese O’Halloran, professor of art and co-adviser for the Images magazine.

“We take a wide range of submissions,” said Jenna Bazzell, professor of English and co-adviser for the Images magazine. “Any student can submit a writing submission and/or art submission; however, the majority do come from the classes.”

For literary selections, Bazzell said poetry, short stories, fiction and nonfiction will all be considered for publication.

Previously, writing submissions were often taken from Creative Writing 261, but that class is not running because of low enrollment, Bazzell said. She said she encourages students to writing about personal experience in a creative nonfiction writing format to contemplate positive or negative life stories and submit it to the magazine.

“We don’t always interpret and learn the same things from our experiences. I also see that people have a very unique perspective in how they look at things,” Bazzell said. “That’s where creative nonfiction really gets us. It’s the fact that you could both literally have the same experience but what you took might be different.”

Artwork created as part of the course curriculum in MCCC’s art classes are often included, O’Halloran said. Although students work on the same assignment, their final pieces are unique.

“I definitely encourage my students to do really good work and get it out there,” O’Halloran said. “A beginner student can submit, and pieces can be taken from an advanced class. The magazine reflects the classes, not just advanced work.”

Rose Tibai, a recent MCCC graduate, has had her artwork included in the last two issues of Images.

“When your professor looks over and says you should submit that into our magazine, it gives you just a boost in confidence,” Tibai said. “It is like, ‘Wow, so what I am doing is actually worth something.’”

Submitting work for publication can often be a daunting step.

Bazzell said she was apprehensive when she submitted her first piece for publication to a literary journal at a community college.

“That is how you get started,” she said.

Students don’t need to go without help when getting their artwork or literary piece ready for publishing.

“If you are lacking the self-confidence to submit like I did before this experience, go talk to someone about your work, ask for a critique and get some feedback,” Tibai said.

For art submission inquiries, contact O’Halloran at tohalloran@monroeccc.edu.

For literary submission inquiries, contact Bazzell at jbazzell@monroeccc.edu.

“I’ll work with you asking you questions about different decisions that you would want to make with your submissions,” Bazzell said. “A lot of times students have found that being a very, very neat process to go through because they haven’t had somebody work with them.”

After final proofing, O’Halloran said the submissions will be reviewed by judges, and then a graphics design team will lay out the pages.

In every part of the process, MCCC students are involved as a learning experience, including the graphics team, which often includes a student majoring in graphic design as an apprentice, O’Halloran said.

The finished project will be a professional magazine.

Students who have their work featured in the magazine will receive two printed copies, O’Halloran said. It will also be made available as a free digital copy.

Last year’s issue is available on MCCC’s website.

Tibai said having her art in the magazine was a very proud moment. She said she is able to show her family and add the achievement to resumes.

“It built my self-confidence,” Tibai said. “Definitely go for it.”