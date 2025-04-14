Restroom signs torn off campus walls

A survey conducted on campus early this year was a major factor in the recent removal of signs outside of the restrooms. Because of this, MCCC administration held a town hall meeting on April 10 from 12:30 to 1:30 in the Meyer Theater to address the results.

The survey, which featured questions about campus safety in regards to the restroom signs, was conducted in January and February, distributed via email and open to current students, faculty and staff, said Quri Wygonik, director of institutional effectiveness and chief data officer.

Wygonik said there were 381 survey respondents, 252 of which were current students, 45 were faculty, 79 were staff members, and five skipped this question. She said a one-time-only IP address safeguard was used in the survey tool to prevent the same device from being used to submit multiple responses.

Wygonik said the survey link was mistakenly distributed to all MCCC student email users, instead of only Winter 2025 students.

In an email sent to the whole college on March 21, Quartey informed the school of the decision to remove the signs outside the bathrooms on campus, and promised to expand the school’s anti-bullying efforts.

The signs read, “You are welcome to use the restroom that best aligns with your gender identity,” with the same message repeated beneath in braille. These were ordered in April 2024 after controversy with similar signs posted by the Gender & Sexuality Alliance. However, after the installation of these signs, yard signs appeared around the county that read “MCCC allows MEN in girls’ bathrooms.”

The town hall included presentations from President Kojo Quartey; Quri Wygonik, director of institutional effectiveness and chief data officer; Scott Behrens, vice president of enrollment management and student success; Gerald McCarty, dean of student services; and Joe Verkennes, director of marketing and communications, about the current state of the college, executive orders, the college’s recent climate survey, the results of the restroom sign survey, an update on the mental health task force and MCCC’s strategic plan. It also featured questions from the audience.

Wygonik presented the findings of the restroom sign survey, including closed-ended responses and a thematic analysis of comments.

Quartey said in an interview there were conflicting messages regarding the restroom signs, so the survey was conducted to get concrete evidence of how people felt about them.

The results indicated the signs were not enhancing safety, he wrote in an email.

He said some people who took the survey felt the signs put a target on their backs, while others thought the signs were bringing attention to an issue that should be less public.

Wygonik gave the disclaimer that she was presenting as the college’s researcher, and nothing that she said about the survey represented her personal opinions.

A question on the survey asked if the respondents felt the signs achieved the goals expressed by Quartey, she said. She said nearly 14.74% of respondents answered “not at all,” about 22.63% answered “somewhat,” about 42.11% said “very much” and 20.52% answered “not sure.”

The next question asked respondents if they felt the signs had not met the goals to explain why not, she said. She said there were 119 responses. She said the redacted comments will be shared in the full report. According to the thematic analysis the fear of men in women’s restrooms was a theme in 14 responses, she said. Other themes included that the real issue is bullying and it is not being appropriately addressed, the signs are creating issues, the signs are effective, the signs are divisive, they are only inclusive of one group, concern about opposite genders in restrooms, issue was created by small group, there are laws against discrimination so the signs are unnecessary, and they are confusing, she said.

Another question asked what the respondents thought the college could do to achieve their goals, she said. Wygonik said a theme among 26 respondents was to remove the signs. Other themes included adding more single use gender neutral restrooms, more education on gender diversity, enforcing anti-bullying policies, keeping gendered restrooms, ignoring the community, encouraging the use of single-use restrooms, more education on the law and that Quartey should take a definitive stance on the restrooms, she said.

She said respondents were asked how much they thought the signs impacted campus safety. She said 38.1% said “not at all,” 24.6% said “somewhat,” 22.75% said “very much” and about 14.55% said “not sure.”

Respondents were asked to explain their answer to the previous question, she said. Many respondents (45) felt the signs increased the risk of men in women’s restrooms. Other themes include an outside group spreading misinformation about the issue (23), “people just want to use the restroom,” “signs make people feel safe,” “the community is angry,” “increase single-use restrooms,” “the signs will increase the risk of sexual or other assault,” “the signs do not affect safety” and “the signs will not affect assault,” she said.

Wygonik said MCCC’s conclusion from the survey is there is a major need for education on gender diversity; the law; anti-bullying, anti-discrimination and anti-harassment; their consequences and already existing safety measures.

Quartey said the results will be shared via email.

Quartey said the survey is not the only reason the signs were removed. Conversations with the Student Government and GSA clubs and three threat assessment meetings were also factors in the decision. He said threat assessment meetings are held when safety issues are detected on campus. They are meant to be proactive and preemptive, he said.

The president of Student Government, Alaina Mullins, said in an email that the conversation Quartey referred to was an informal one between him and some of the members.

Mullins said most Student Government officers pointed out that removing the signs would be unethical, and they said if the college removed the signs they should put a message on the MCCC website explaining the state law.

Mullins said it was not a formal decision, nor was it presented to them by Quartey as a formal decision.

Student Government members are working on making a statement to the college, Mullins said.

One of GSA’s advisors, Melissa Grey, said in an email GSA leaders discussed gender diverse students’ mistreatment and intimidation from use of restrooms on campus prior to the signs’ installation with Quartey.

She said while the signs were up, some students felt more comfortable using the restrooms than others, but removing them does not make students safer.

“We need to confront and prevent mistreatment, harassment, and bullying, hold those accountable who engage in it, and provide education to prevent it,” Grey said.

Quartey wrote he and the executive staff will continue to support students and to abide by the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act.

The act prohibits discrimination in various places in Michigan including educational institutions and in various situations dealing with topics including gender identity.

He said the signs had served their purpose by informing people and making them aware of the law; however, they were not making the campus any safer.

Quartey wrote, because people are concerned about bullying, harassment and discrimination, MCCC will create an anti-bullying campaign that goes beyond the bathrooms.

“The bottom line is that bullying, harassment, and discrimination will not be tolerated anywhere on our campus,” he wrote. This includes actions in restrooms and other spaces on campus; and communication among staff, faculty and students that is discriminatory or harmful.

He wrote MCCC’s support goes beyond the requirements of the law as they plan to “open sincere dialogues and work with experts to offer educational opportunities for our campus and our broader community.”

He said their focus is on educating more people about the law and gender identity issues and on reducing discrimination, harassment and bullying on campus.

“Discrimination, bullying and then harassment,” Quartey said, “There’s no place for that here in our institution. Absolutely not. We will not tolerate that. And that is the crux of our campaign at this point, for all the students, faculty and staff.”

He said bullying absolutely will not be tolerated and it will have consequences. Quartey said these consequences could include termination of employees and expulsion of students.

Quartey said the college plans to do seminars and workshops through HR as part of the anti-bullying campaign. There is one scheduled for May 7th over Zoom, which will be free. Sarah Lagnese and Michelle Blue will present the seminar, which will be about gender diversity and inclusion. Quartey said it was also held last year.

“Let’s ensure that students are getting a quality education in an environment that’s free of discrimination, harassment, and bullying,” Quartey said.

He said there are red signs currently being placed around campus in every restroom and in key locations. He said they not only inform, but give a solution with a number that can be called to reach safety services.

The red signs say, “MCCC does not tolerate any form of discrimination or harassment. To ensure the safety and security of all individuals on this campus, we ask that anyone feeling unsafe, experiencing harassment or discrimination call or text Campus Safety at 734-735-9401. [QR code] SCAN here for the procedures for filing a complaint of illegal discrimination or sexual harassment.”

Jenna Bazzell, GSA’s other advisor, said in an email, “The College can and should post signs for students to report harassment, bullying, and mistreatment.” However, she said reporting such actions is voluntary and some students are uncomfortable or uncertain of the identity of the perpetrator and therefore do not report it.

She said she would challenge anyone who has not experienced being discriminated against for using a public restroom to reflect on what that is like.

“The fact is we are all human,” Bazzell said.

Quartey said the signs previously outside the restrooms informed people of the policy in line with state law, but they did not enhance safety. He said the red signs will make the campus safer.

He said the red signs give a solution that the signs outside the restrooms didn’t: contact security if you are being harassed.

The red signs are meant to be a deterrent to discrimination and harassment, he said.

“We will have these signs all over,” he said, “and we are asking that anyone who feels bullied: report that so we can investigate that.”

He said the purpose of the college, which is to educate, enrich, inspire and motivate students to achieve is what needs to be focused on, not fighting internal and external battles.

“That’s why I love what I do so much,” Quartey said. “It’s making a difference in young peoples’ lives, but in the process we need to ensure that we are maintaining everyone’s humanity and dignity — everybody. Regardless of who you are, where you come from, what your race is, what your identity is, we need to maintain everyone’s humanity and dignity.”