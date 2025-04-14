GSA to hold annual Pride Party

Celebrate diversity and inclusion with the annual Pride Party at MCCC.

The MCCC Gender & Sexuality Alliance is scheduled to hold their annual Pride Party on Friday, April 25 from 5-10 p.m. in the S Building in room S-165.

“Pride Parties follow a tradition of celebrating living authentically and embracing who we are as LGBTQ+ people. The more others around us cast doubt about our existence and worthiness, the more pride and love we generate,” said Melissa Grey, advisor for the GSA, in an email.

Since 2015, the Pride Party has been a tradition for the GSA.

“As far as we know, it has been happening since 2015. The club was established in 2009. We have had a pride prom or pride party every year since 2015,” Grey said.

Grey said there will be card games, board games, and giant Jenga as well as a variety of food and snacks.

There will be some gluten free and vegan options as well.

This year’s theme is set to be “Underwater.”

“The planning committee is working on incorporating an underwater theme. We are encouraging attendees to wear blue, but it is not required, and attendees can dress up or keep it casual,” Grey said.

The Pride Party is open to anyone and free of charge.

“Pride Party is free and open to anyone who belongs to the LGBTQ+ community including those who are LGBTQ+, allies, friends, and family,” Grey said.