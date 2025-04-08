Holocaust survivor returns to MCCC, hosts presentation about memoir

There are still smells and sounds that make Irene Miller emotional after all these years.

The Holocaust survivor and author of “Into No Man’s Land: A Historical Memoir” returned to MCCC April 2 to talk to students, faculty and community members about her life growing up and how she survived during the Holocaust.

This is the second time Miller has visited the campus to talk about her book. She presented at the Meyer Theater in November 2023.

At her recent visit, she spoke of her memories and the mental scars she still carries as she shared her story of survival and what she endured in order to stay alive.

There were several memories Miller openly discussed with her audience.

She spoke of having her head shaved after being told she had lice and other parasites living in hair. She said when she thinks about the lice, she wants to grab her hair and rip it out.

Miller said she remembers seeing large piles of men’s, women’s and children’s shoes and hair that had been cut off before these groups were sent to the gas chambers.

She said there were soap and lampshades made of human flesh. Miller said it took a long time before she could hold a bar of soap and not think of those who died.

Miller spoke of her struggles in Poland and her journey. She spoke of the harsh conditions, fear and hunger she experienced. The United States was the third country she took refuge in without knowing the language, the former Soviet Union and Israel being the first and second. She came to the states when she was approximately 21 years old. She was married and had a child.

Among the stories shared was one about her mother and a question she had asked to pretend there was no war going on. She was asked what she would like as a gift for her birthday.

Miller responded, “A big loaf of bread and as much as I could eat.”

Miller said she holds events like this, especially at schools, because it makes her feel like a teacher watching her students grow into a productive adulthood.

Following her talk, the floor was open for event attendees to ask questions.

On May 1, Miller is scheduled to be recognized at Oakland University for a doctorate in humanities.