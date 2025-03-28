Tribute band scheduled to perform in Meyer Theater

The Class of ‘98 is scheduled to host a night of throwback hits at MCCC.

The concert will be held at 8 p.m. on March 29 in the Meyer Theater. Tickets are $15 and can be bought online. There is also a cash bar that will feature beer and wine to all legal patrons, according to the MCCC website.

There is no age limit to attend.

The concert is intended to bring back the feel of the era and allow for a fun atmosphere of creativity and groove for the community, according to the “We are the Class of ‘98” website.

William Wilt, Theater and Cultural Events manager, said he has planned various events over the last several years.

“We plan different shows from many genres so there is something for everyone,” Wilt said in an email. “My team oversees planning the Campus Community Events. The Class of ’98 is a tribute band we are paying to perform a concert.”

Concessions will be available, and outside snacks are discouraged.