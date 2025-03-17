Winter Wonderland event held at Student Success Center

Gerald McCarty, dean of student services, right, helps students sign in and passes out worksheets for the Winter Wonderland event held Feb. 26 in the Student Success Center. (Photos by Reese Bowling)

At MCCC’s inaugural Winter Wonderland event on Feb. 26, students visited different information stations and participated in hands-on activities like tossing a football to win a prize.

At the Writing Fellows’ station, Mia Sotelo, left, and Brianna Pilz share information about services offered at the Writing Center.

Representatives for Monroe RAW (Recovery Advocacy Warriors) answer questions and offer information about Narcan, a treatment designed to rapidly reverse the effects of a life-threatening opioid emergency.

The inaugural Winter Wonderland event was held Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Student Success Center inside Founders Hall.

“We have an event every semester and this is to highlight all the services and activities here at the Student Success Center,” Gerald McCarty, dean of student services, said. “Not only our tutors and disability services and all the different accommodations we do for students but also our outside agencies like the Recovery Agency Warriors that are here that help and hold weekly addiction groups here that anyone can join.”

Amanda Althouse, coordinator of student success, said these events are a fun way to bring people in and to bring awareness to the services offered to students.

“This is the first winter one, we have done the fall learning carnival twice so this is our first effort towards a winter open house because fall has been so successful,” Althouse said.

Several stations showcasing MCCC’s different services had tables set up with mini games and prizes to give away to students.

McCarty said it gives an opportunity for students and staff to come familiarize themselves with all the Student Success Center office offers, and events like these are important to everyone at MCCC because they want students to succeed.

“Whether you need help in tutoring, you might need an appointment with mental health services, you might need accommodations for your class – all of it is designed to help our students succeed and that’s the reason we are here,” McCarty said.