The Forum is the Agora’s interview show. This episode, we interviewed Bryan Valencia-Jimenez and Gabby Forrester about MCCC’s upcoming play “Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood.” The show is scheduled to run at 6 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. Tuesdays on Comcast channels 21 and 916 and Charter channel 187. The station is also live streaming its content at https://mpactstudio.org/.