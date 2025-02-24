New art instructor hired at MCCC

A dean’s favorite painting on campus led to a local artist and MCCC alum becoming an art instructor at the college.

David Larkins, an artist with over 60 years of experience and a three-time visiting artist, is now an instructor at the college. He said he was put in private art lessons when he was seven years old and has been painting ever since.

He said Beverly Tomek, dean of Humanities and Social Sciences and interim dean of Business, contacted him about the position.

Tomek said she had always admired one painting on campus, titled “Blue Hole,” and didn’t realize it was his until she had spoken to Therese O’Halloran, assistant professor of art, after hearing Larkins speak at commencement as the 2024 Alumnus of the Year.

“The next time I saw Therese, I mentioned that David Larkins sounded really cool and would be a neat person to come teach some classes for us,” Tomek said in an email. “She said ‘you do realize he’s the one who made that painting that you love so much, right?’ That’s when it clicked. At that point, I thought it was a clear sign that we needed him on our team.”

Larkins said he applied for the job years ago, but didn’t get it until recently. He said he wasn’t aware they were hiring, but then Tomek contacted him.

Larkins is instructing art fundamentals, painting and watercolor painting classes at MCCC. He said his goal is to see people earn their fine arts degrees.

Larkins said his journey with art began when he was seven years old, when his parents started sending him to a private painting instructor. He said he continued seeing the instructor until he was 16, and then came out to MCCC when he could.

Larkins said he attended MCCC because it had a strong art program with Ted Vassar and Gary Wilson as instructors. He said he got his fine arts degree and at the same time, began working at Ford Motor Company.

He said a few engineers had seen his talent for art and he ended up getting into engineering illustration, which he did for 33 years. He said Ford paid for the rest of his education.

Larkins said he retired after that, but ended up getting bored. He said he had been teaching private art lessons, continuing to draw every day before coming back to the college.

Tomek said she first thought he’d be a good addition when speaking with him at commencement.

“I was impressed with his remarks and could tell that he was proud of his connection to the college and passionate about sharing his talent with others,” Tomek said in an email. “It was at that point that I started thinking he would make a great addition to our team here.”

He said so far, working with everyone has been great.

“I’ve known a lot of them through the years, but to be part of the faculty now has just been wonderful,” Larkins said.

O’Halloran said she had known Larkins since she came to the college. She said she’d been to his exhibitions, and said he was well known in the community.

“We’re really lucky to have him come in and teach,” O’Halloran said.

Larkins is a member of the National Watercolor Society and a signature member of the National Oil & Acrylic Painters’ Society, or NOAPS. He said he has been in the NOAPS Best of America show three times out of five years. He said they only take 120 artists out of thousands.

Larkins said he is always immersed in learning about his craft.

“If not in here or if I’m not painting, I’m always studying art,” Larkins said. “I’m looking or, you know, reading about artists or art history. I’m just so fascinated with it all.”

Larkins said he takes inspiration from artist Andrew Wyeth and his style.

“He paints objects that you would walk right by and never notice,” Larkins said. “And that’s how I like to paint.”

Larkins said he hopes to rebuild the art program.

“My goal with Professor O’Halloran is to build the art program back up to where it was when I took it back in the late 70s,” Larkins said.

Tomek, who asked to have her favorite painting of his in her office, said she thinks Larkins is already bringing a great energy to the college.

“I think his enthusiasm will be contagious for faculty and students alike, and I think he will add tremendously to our already outstanding arts program,” Tomek said.