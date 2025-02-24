Dr. Ronald Campbell: Remembering ‘Dr. C.’

The first time I met Dr. Ronald Campbell, MCCC’s first president, was back in the summer of 2016. I was 12 years old and my mom and sister were going weekly to visit with his wife, Mrs. Blondelle Campbell at Monroe Springs Rehab and Nursing Center. We would go and spend the afternoon with her and do activities and crafts with her. During that time, we would also sit and talk with Dr. Campbell, listening as he told us stories about him and his wife when they first moved here, their trips and adventures, all the way to today.

Thinking back, at the time, I did not know Dr. Campbell was the first president of MCCC. I thought he was a nice man with a quick sense of humor. There were many afternoons we sat together at the rehab center and talked while Mrs. Campbell, my mom and sister did crafts. It was like spending time with my grandparents.

That December, Mrs. Campbell passed away. Despite her passing, my family still kept in touch with Dr. Campbell. From my mom calling him to check up to getting together every few weeks to grab a bite to eat, Dr. Campbell quickly became a surrogate member of our family. We started calling him “Dr. C.” for short.

One of my favorite memories of Dr. C. was having lunch at Lichee Gardens and then shopping downtown. We stopped inside the Book Nook. I purchased a few horror books while he checked out the true crime section. He asked me what I had selected and I showed him the books. Without missing a beat, he shook his head and said, “Your mother must be proud.”

I remember how happy he was when we told him my sister and I decided to attend MCCC after graduating high school. If you knew Dr. C. like we did, you would remember how sarcastic he could be. He told us, “If they let you in, they’ll let anybody in!”

When it was time for graduation at MCCC, my mom placed photos of Dr. C. inside my sister’s and my graduation caps. Dr. C. unfortunately couldn’t be there due to him moving closer to family in Illinois. As we walked across the stage to shake President Quartey’s hand and receive our diplomas, it truly felt like Dr. C. was walking right alongside us, standing there as we turned our tassels and turned to face the crowd of our families, friends and loved ones.

Despite having moved away, my family still kept in touch with him. I remember the joy in his voice when I told him about my girlfriend Mia for the first time. He told me, “She’s one lucky lady,” and I responded, “I think I’m the lucky one.”

On Feb. 2, 2025, Dr. C.’s son Kevin called. He said Dr. C had died after a brief stay in the hospital.

On March 12, Dr. C. would have celebrated his 100th birthday. My family and some friends were thinking about traveling to Illinois to see him. Honestly, there is a part of me that thought he would live forever.

Our friendship with Dr. C. lasted almost 10 years. Ten years filled with laughter and so many great stories. We had many conversations that only he and I shared.

He was the grandfather I never had and I’ll miss him.