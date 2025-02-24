C Building elevator temporarily down, classes relocated

With an elevator out of order, getting to other locations in the Campbell Building has been a challenge for those unable to navigate stairs.

“A month or so ago we had a weather related power outage on the weekend and it knocked out the power not only to our campus but the area and in doing so, it damaged the motherboard that controls the elevator,” said Jack Burns, director of campus planning and facilities.

Burns said the elevator has been out for a few weeks.

“The elevator was working and we went along after the power outage and it kept malfunctioning to the point where I didn’t feel safe letting anybody use it,” he said.

The campus is working with Otis USA, an elevator manufacturer in Connecticut to correct the problem. They have been working with MCCC over the past several weeks. Burns said the entire motherboard has to be replaced inside the C Building elevator.

Scott Behrens, vice president of enrollment management and student success, said in an email that the problem is bigger than expected and multiple people are working on the elevator. They hope to have it operating by Friday, Feb. 28.

For people with disabilities on campus, second floor classes have been moved for easy access.

Along with an out of order sign and a campus map posted near the elevator panel in C Building is a sign notifying students visiting the Writing Center.

The sign says “Hello, MCCC students. If you are planning to visit the Writing Center but are unable to access the second floor, please go to the front desk in the library. An employee there will call the Writing Center, and the writing fellow will meet you downstairs. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Near the stairs in C Building, class lists are posted, indicating the new location of the class along with campus maps.

“We had the classes moved to areas so anybody with any physical disabilities and couldn’t use the stairs,” Burns said. “That’s why we moved them around campus.”

Disability Services was contacted and Amanda Althouse, coordinator of student success, declined to comment.

Burns said the elevators are tested quarterly by the service vendor and load tests are conducted. A state inspector also comes in annually to test each elevator. The college maintains a maintenance log.

There are four elevators located around campus; however, only the elevator in C Building is not working at this time.