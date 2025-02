Trustees Kristy Svatek-Whitson and Linda Roberts were sworn into the MCCC Board of Trustees during the Jan. 27 meeting.

Svatek-Whitson and Roberts were elected during the Nov. 5 general election. Roberts earned 19.86% with 18,864 votes and Svatek-Whitson earned 14.73% with 13,986 votes.

Roberts and Svatek-Whitson were sworn in by Chair Aaron Mason, who was filling in for Judge Cheryl Lohmeyer.