Heck’s Market Food Pantry scheduled to reopen, change service process

The Heck’s Market Food Pantry on campus is seeing some upcoming changes, including going digital.

Josh Myers, executive director of The Foundation, said the food pantry will be moving from the S Building cafeteria to the Student Success Center. Now, instead of students going in and physically grabbing the items they need, he said there will be a link that allows students to shop online.

Myers said once a student goes online and adds what they need to their cart, they can select a pickup time and will be able to pull up in front of Founders Hall to have it dropped off to them.

“So we’ve created an online portal where students can go on, do their shopping, set up an appointment, they will pull up outside of the Student Success Center, and someone from inside the Student Success Center will bring their groceries out to them to their car, and away they go,” Myers said.

Myers explained these changes at the Jan. 27 board meeting. He said these changes are being made for convenience and privacy, as well as better accessibility since there isn’t currently a specific person working the market.

Myers said the space in the S Building will still be utilized for storage since there is a cooler that can store certain items, but the market will operate out of the student success center.

He said he is excited for this change, and thanked those working in student success.

“I cannot speak highly enough about our student success team,” Myers said.

Myers said there will be a grand reopening of the Heck’s Market Food Pantry at 2 p.m. on Feb. 20 in the Student Success Center.