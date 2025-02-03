Board suspends contract authorization for vice president

The MCCC Board of Trustees unanimously rejected the authorization of an administrative contract at the meeting Jan. 27.

Curtis Creagh, vice president of Finance and Administration, was included in the board’s list of probationary contracts to be authorized. Chair Aaron Mason, however, proposed pulling this item from the consent agenda to revisit at a later time.

“I pulled it just so we could vote on it separately,” Mason said.

Creagh’s contract, if renewed, would be effective July 1 through June 30, 2026, according to the Board of Trustees’ agenda.

Kojo Quartey, president of MCCC, said this doesn’t mean Creagh has been dismissed — rather, the board will discuss the matter further at a later date.

“It doesn’t mean that he’s been dismissed, it’s an internal issue that we have to deal with,” Quartey said.

Creagh said he had no comment on the matter.