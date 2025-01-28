My name is Dana Fracalossi. This is my second semester at MCCC and first on the Agora. I attend college part time alongside working for Amazon part time. My plan is to graduate with either a graphic design or digital media marketing degree.

I joined the Agora to be more involved on campus and to learn about journalism. Over the past two years, I’ve been wanting to learn about journalism with my love of Formula 1. One of my dream jobs right now is to be a Formula 1 photographer/journalist. I’m hoping the skills I learn at the Agora bring that dream even closer.

Outside of college and work, I enjoy photography, crocheting, selling my crocheted items at craft shows, going to concerts and reading.