My name is Clark Guzman. I am in my last semester at MCCC and I am majoring in pre-education with the eventual goal of teaching at the high school level.

Art and music are my life. I own a myriad of instruments and one of my main hobbies is attending concerts. I also dabble in a variety of art mediums.

I joined the Agora because I thought it would be a great experience that would help me round out my writing and researching skills, and so far, it has done just that.