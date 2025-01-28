My name is Abby Carr and I am 18 years old. I was homeschooled and graduated in 2024. I work part-time at a coffee shop.

This is my first semester on the Agora and my second semester at MCCC. I have no prior journalism experience, so I look forward to the experience and knowledge I will gain from working on the Agora.

Outside of school and work, I enjoy reading and writing. My favorite genres are fantasy and historical fiction. My major is undecided, but I hope to eventually work on written media such as journalism, screenplay writing or novel writing.