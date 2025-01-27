MCCC partners with ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital for Sterile Processing open house

MCCC and ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital will be hosting an open house for MCCC’s Sterile Processing Technician course, according to a news release. The open house will be on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 4 p.m. and will take place at 718 N. Macomb St.

MCCC’s Sterile Processing Technician course is a noncredit, 12-week medical career training track designed to prepare aspiring sterile processing professionals for a variety of healthcare settings.

Further training courses will be held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, beginning March 6 from 6-9 p.m. These will be held in Southeast Michigan or Northwest Ohio. The cost for the course is $1,955. Students planning to enroll in the course should have or be pursuing a high school diploma or an equivalency. It is also eligible for the Michigan Reconnect Short-Term Training scholarship program, which grants $1,500 to students age 21 and over who have not yet earned an undergraduate degree, according to the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential.

The open house will include a presentation on sterile processing technology, an outline of the course’s curriculum, information on employer expectations and employee salaries and a tour of ProMedica Monroe’s Sterile Processing Technology Lab. Presenters include Krista Lambrix, director of 2 South Inpatient Surgery, Ambulatory Surgery & Post Anesthesia Care Units at ProMedica Monroe; Jennifer Lakey, an instructor for the Sterile Processing Technician Course; and Stacey Goans, director of Michigan Works! Monroe American Job Center.

Attendees can register for the open house by calling 734-384-4127 or by emailing workforce@monroeccc.edu.