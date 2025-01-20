MCCC set to host week of events to honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy

MCCC will be hosting free events for students, staff, faculty and the public to participate in throughout the week of Jan. 20-24 in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy, according to a news release.

Monday, Jan. 20: MCCC will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Tuesday, Jan. 21: From 11 a.m. to noon, Christina Klein, MCCC adjunct, will present “MLK’s Impact on Michigan.” Klein holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in history from the University of Toledo and recently completed her doctoral coursework at Birmingham University. Join Klein’s presentation via Zoom at www.monroeccc.edu/MLKmichigan.

Wednesday, Jan. 22: From 10-11 a.m., Beverly Tomek, dean of Humanities & Social Sciences/interim dean of Business, will present “Letter from a Birmingham Jail: Fighting Unjust Laws through Nonviolent Direct Action.” King’s letter was written in 1963 after he was jailed for anti-segregation protests, and it offered a defense of the protest campaign. Tomek is an author and historian of civil rights movements in the U.S. Join Tomek’s presentation via Zoom at www.monroeccc.edu/birmingham.

Friday, Jan. 24: From noon to 1 p.m., MCCC will host the annual Unity Peace March. Participants will meet in Downtown Monroe on the south side of the MLK Pedestrian Bridge, march east on Front Street, north over the Monroe Street Bridge, west on Elm Street, and conclude at the MLK Monument in St. Mary’s Park.

For more information regarding these events, please contact Emily Wilcock, human resources assistant and DEI lead, at (734) 384-4179 or ewilcock@monroeccc.edu.