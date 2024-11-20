Originally, I was hoping to write a review for one specific movie. But I haven’t really had the time to see anything all too current as of late. Nothing particularly worth talking about at least. So, instead, I thought I would highlight some of my favorite movies to watch during this time of year – the time when it gets colder outside. Basically, these are comfort movies for me. Movies that warm my soul, so to speak.

Movie Number Five: ‘Under the Skin’ (directed by: Jonathan Glazer)

This is, perhaps, the oddest pick here. “Under the Skin,” directed by Jonathan Glazer, stars Scarlett Johansson as an alien sent to Earth that wears the skin of a human female and abducts men. It originally premiered at Telluride Film Fest on Aug. 29, 2013. It took some time, but eventually got a wide release in the U.S. on April 18, 2014.

I first saw this movie in theaters when I was about 15 or 16 years old and it has stuck with me ever since. It is a bleak coming-of-age experience that asks the question, “What does it truly mean to be human?” It is sort of a hard movie to follow, especially on a first-watch, what with the thick Scottish accents and everything. But if you can sit through and finish it, you’ll be rewarded with one of the most satisfying movie-watching experiences you have ever witnessed.

That is why this movie warms my soul. Not because of its messages/themes or imagery (though the imagery certainly is beautiful and evocative), but because of the impact of the experience itself. But that’s also why it’s number five on my list, because “Under the Skin” is not an easy movie to recommend. It’s a phenomenal movie, but requires patience.

Under the Skin is currently available to rent or buy on Prime Video.

Movie Number Four: ‘Titanic’ (directed by: James Cameron)

“Titanic” is a classic! So, I don’t know how much I actually need to talk about it here. But it stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as two lovers who meet on the Titanic. The Titanic, otherwise known as The Unsinkable Ship, is one of the greatest tragedies of our world.

The beginning of this movie is kind of strange. But once things get going, they really don’t let up until the very end. I got the chance to finally see this masterpiece in 3D a year or two ago and it was such an unforgettable experience. The 3D technology really did help to emphasize just how massive a ship the Titanic truly was.

The ending has been joked about to death at this point. Personally, I don’t think there was actually enough room…is all I’ll say. Anyway, this is the movie that put James Cameron on the map and it is because of “Titanic” that I now have an undying love for romance movies.

Titanic is available to stream on Paramount+. Alternatively, you can rent or buy it on Prime Video.

Movie Number Three: ‘Her’ (directed by: Spike Jonze)

“Her” is another romance movie, this time set in the modern age. It’s about a man who falls in love and has a relationship with a personalized A.I. (voiced by Scarlett Johansson). If I remember correctly, both “Her” and “Under the Skin” were released in the same year. A good year for Johansson, during her absolute peak of stardom.

“Her” is a comical look at our obsession with technology. But it is also, surprisingly, deeply moving. There’s some strange scenes in this movie, one in particular involves a dead cat (sort of). I feel like that aforementioned scene is a good indicator of whether or not you’re on board with what’s going on in this movie though. And, like, what else should you expect from Spike Jonze anyway? Jonze, the guy that got his fame mostly from producing the “Jackass” series.

With that being said though, again… I want to stress that “Her” is more than meets the eye. It’s actually really intimate and sincere. I feel like everyone should watch it at least once in their life. Love it or hate it, it makes some good points about the way the world is nowadays.

Her is available to stream on Max or you can rent or buy it on Prime Video.

Movie Number Two: ‘Boyhood’ (directed by: Richard Linklater)

I expected “Boyhood” to be pure trash. For that reason alone, I skipped seeing it in theaters. And now, to this day, I absolutely regret that decision. Immediately after watching it for the first time at home, years ago, it became my favorite movie of all-time.

There is just something so captivating about its simplicity. Not much happens and not much needs to happen, either. “Boyhood” took 12 years to make, and documents the life of Mason (played by Ellar Coltrane) from the ages of 6 to 18. It’s a fictional story that actually took 12 years to make as we watch Mason grow up in real-time. But it’s handled so perfectly, it could have easily been a non-fiction movie instead.

The biggest highlight of this movie is Ethan Hawke’s performance as Mason’s dad. The chemistry between the two is so natural and endearing. There’s a conversation they have in a minivan near the latter half of the film that gives me goosebumps every time. Seriously people, don’t sleep on “Boyhood.” It’s perfect.

Boyhood can be streamed on AMC+ or on MUBI (through Prime Video Channels) or you can watch it for free via The Roku Channel.

Movie Number One: ‘Cyrano’ (directed by: Joe Wright)

“Cyrano” stars Peter Dinklage as Cyrano and Haley Bennett as Roxanne. It’s number one on this list because this movie is what inspired this list to begin with. I adore “Cyrano” with all my heart. From the set design to the music, all of it just works for me. The love triangle between Christian (played by Calvin Harrison Jr.), Cyrano, and Roxanne is such a pleasure to watch unfold as it is filled with incredible highs and devastating lows.

Not many movies can get me to cry, especially on repeat watches. But “Cyrano” just hits all the right notes. And I strongly believe it to be the absolute embodiment of a comfort movie.

There’s really only one song I don’t particularly vibe with, but the rest are undeniable bangers. Whether you’re a historian or a theater geek, you owe it to yourself to watch this one. Or, you know, if you’re a fan of poetry or romance movies then that will definitely help with your enjoyment here.

Cyrano is available to stream on Prime Video or Tubi.