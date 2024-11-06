General election brings two new board members

Two new trustees were elected to the MCCC Board of Trustees during the Nov. 5 general election.

Linda Roberts and Kristy Svatek-Whitson were the top vote-getters for the two open seats, unseating incumbent Joel Spotts and filling the vacancy left by Krista K. Lambrix. Roberts earned 19.86% with 18,864 votes and Svatek-Whitson earned 14.73% with 13,986 votes.

Doug Stevens earned 12.15% with 11,541 votes; Jamie O’Brien earned 11.20% with 10,637 votes; Benny Capaul earned 10.22% with 9,704 votes; Joel Spotts earned 9.49% with 9,014 votes; John Gonta earned 7.94% with 7,540 votes; Charles Abel earned 7.34% with 6,975 votes; Duane LeBrun earned 4.40% with 4,182 votes. The remaining 2.66% went to write-in candidates, with 2,530 votes.

Roberts said she is excited to work with the board.

“Looking forward to working with everyone on the board,” Roberts said.

She said now that she’s been elected, she’ll get a feel for the board and ask questions to make the right decisions for the community and students.

Svatek-Whitson said she felt it was a good race.

“I think it was a good race, though,” Svatek-Whitson said. “There was a lot of good competition.”

Svatek-Whitson said she can’t give a good answer as to what she’ll do now that she’s been elected since she hasn’t been to enough board meetings and doesn’t know the inside of the college yet.

Roberts said she wanted to thank voters.

“I just want to thank everyone who came out and voted for me,” Roberts said.

Svatek-Whitson said she’s excited to work with the trustees and help the college.

“I’d like to actually come in and help the college out, you know, to become a good place – a beacon – for the community and different things like that,” Svatek-Whitson said. “So, yes, I’m very excited to work along with all the other trustees and keeping the college what it is.”