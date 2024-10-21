Voting pre-registration available in Michigan

Residents of Michigan now have the opportunity to pre-register to vote if they’re at least 16 years old.

Teens wanting to pre-register to vote can do so online at Michigan.gov/Vote, through the local clerk’s office, or automatically while applying for a graduated driver’s license at the secretary of state’s office.

Individuals can also vote in person and register to vote on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, through their city or township clerk’s office as long as they’re 18 and have proof of residency available.

Those who pre-register will be able to vote by absentee ballot or in person at an early voting site as long as they are 18 before Election Day.

In order to pre-register to vote, individuals must meet the federal identification requirement that could prove current Michigan residency.

Teens who pre-register to vote can have their application accepted. However, voter information cards will not be sent out until the individual is at least 17 and a half years of age.

It is important to note that parents cannot pre-register for their children, but they are able to return the completed forms to the clerk’s office if their child asks.

Children do not need approval from their parents in order to pre-register to vote and clerks are not required to contact parents for permission.

Parents are encouraged to discuss elections and politics with their children. However, it is illegal for them to attempt to influence their child’s vote as that would be considered electioneering.

When pre-registering to vote, teens are able to pre-register with the address they are currently at or intend to be located at.

However, if an individual pre-registers at a different address than their parents, for example a temporary residency or a college campus, this will update the address on their state ID as well.

This address change could impact the teens’ insurance and the parents’ ability to claim the child as a dependent.