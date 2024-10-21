County seeks poll workers for general election

Monroe County is hiring poll workers for the upcoming election, according to the county clerk.

Annamarie Osment, Monroe County clerk, said that each jurisdiction will have at least three inspectors, though larger jurisdictions usually have many more from differing party affiliations.

Osment said workers take an oath, set up polling sites, greet and assist voters, handle ballots, and use tabulators to count the votes in their jobs.

To become an election inspector, individuals must be at least 16 years old, a Michigan resident and voter, have no previous felonies or election crime convictions, must not be connected to anyone who is part of the election and must affiliate with a political party, according to the state of Michigan website.

The state also provides recommended traits to have as a poll worker, such as organization, customer service, project management, and familiarity with technology.

Pay differs by county, township, and jurisdiction. However, Osment calculates a range of $14-18 hourly.

The last training for this year is Oct. 16, at 10 a.m. and Oct. 17 at 5:30 p.m. Osment said that the county trains several hundred inspectors each year.

Osment said there are many local opportunities to participate.

If interested, contact your local clerk’s office directly. They will tell you if there is a need and help you schedule a training date.