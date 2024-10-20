Visiting artist series set to return with workshop, lecture

A Monroe County born and raised artist will be visiting campus Oct. 22 and 23 as part of the visiting artist series.

Artist Betzi Lievens will be hosting a presentation from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 in the La-Z-Boy Center Atrium. There will be a workshop/demonstration at 3:00 to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 in Founders Hall, room F-117.

Both of these events are open and free to the public.

Lievens is known for her vibrant use of color and mastery of acrylic and oil on wood and canvas, according to a news release.

Her work mainly focuses on women and how each piece uses techniques that use details on facial and body expressions.

When choosing an artist for this series, there is a lot that is taken into consideration.

Therese O’Halloran, assistant professor of art, said she goes to quite a few art shows, locally and around the country, and would ask the artist if they are interested in coming to the college.

“I choose the artist based on the work and based on what I think the students might be interested in in that semester,” O’Halloran said.

The visiting artist series has been going on for 46 years and continues on to this day.

“The past two art professors Gary Wilson and Ted Vassar, started the program and wanted to make sure the artist leaves behind a piece of work and to create a legacy,” O’Halloran said.

O’Halloran said there aren’t many colleges that do this kind of visiting artist series.

“A lot of four year colleges do not have a huge art collection like we have here,” O’Halloran said.

O’Halloran schedules the artist a year in advance and, said she looks for artists with different mediums and styles.

“I try to find artwork that the students might gravitate towards and will enjoy,” O’Halloran said.

O’Halloran said the artwork from the visiting artist series allows the enhancement of each building. She said she hopes people will have more appreciation for the art.

“Gary Wilson and Ted Vassar wanted to create a legacy, along with the beautification of the campus,” O’Halloran said.

There will be a month-long showing of Lievens’ work open Monday through Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The artwork will be on display from Oct. 22 to Nov. 22 in the MCCC library in the C Building.