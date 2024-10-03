Restroom policy, signs addressed at board meeting

The Board of Trustees generally does not respond to comments during public meetings.

However, Chair Aaron Mason and President Kojo Quartey addressed a room full of people in support and against the college’s bathroom policy.

The meeting took place on Sept. 23 when 10 people addressed the board during delegations.

In response, Mason shared his views on the situation.

“I’m a conservative person, I have different values, I would’ve voted differently in the law for different reasons but try to keep it as accommodating as possible,” Mason said.

President Kojo Quartey expressed his support for every student on campus.

“As the president of this esteemed institution, I support every single student who comes to this institution regardless of their color, their race, their religion, gender or gender identity,” Quartey said.

Quartey said MCCC doesn’t have a unique policy compared to other colleges in the state, referencing the University of Michigan and Michigan State University as having similar policies.

Quartey cited a statement titled “CHAVOUS: Living our values – Gender Identity and Restroom and Changing Room Access” from Tabbye Chavous, U of M’s vice provost for equity & inclusion and chief diversity officer. This was published Oct. 13, 2023.

“‘In the state of Michigan all individuals have the legal right to use the restrooms, locker rooms, and changing rooms consistent with their gender identity in all public educational institutions, no questions asked.’ That’s on their website, the University of Michigan,” Quartey said.

Quartey said he doesn’t understand why these universities weren’t having the same issues as MCCC. He said those wishing to protest would have better luck doing so in Lansing.

“It’s a law, and we have gender neutral restrooms just as they have on all the other campuses but the only place where there’s controversy with signs of this nature that you see across the street is here,” Quartey said. “The place where the protests need to be is in Lansing. Those who pass the law, perhaps you can go there and protest then, but let’s stop protesting here.”

These comments came after students, alumni and community members shared their perspectives on signs that say “MCCC allows MEN in girls bathrooms.” They also addressed how the college has been handling these signs.

Spencer Lyke, student and GSA member, spoke first during delegations and said they have hope for the college’s future in regards to making students feel safe and welcomed.

“I’m excited to see how we can continue to make students’ lives safer in this new school year and be a source of support and acceptance,” Lyke said.

Members of the community also came in support, one offering advice to the college on how to better manage the signs.

Steven Meyer, an alumnus of the college, spoke about his time at MCCC and said the signs in people’s yards may damage the college’s reputation.

Meyer then encouraged the college to look into taking advantage of the MCCC logo being used and removing these signs for copyright infringement.

“I also thought that there’s the college logo on these signs that we see around that are attacking the college, attacking the students and I thought, ‘Has the college tried to enforce the copyright or any infringement upon their logo on these signs?’” Meyer said.

Katybeth Davis, community member, spoke on various Republican candidates and members in the area, including Tom Heck, a member of the Monroe Public School Board, who also serves as secretary of the Monroe Republican Party.

“The secretary of the Monroe County Republican Party, is also on the Monroe school board, he has came out to this college and opposed to the bathroom issue, while the whole entire time for an entire year there’s been a cheerleading coach having a relationship with a 15 year old minor,” Davis said.

One community member interrupted Davis as she spoke about Heck, saying she was spreading rumors. Mason reminded the audience to not interrupt those speaking.

Delegations finished with remarks from Mason and Quartey.

After sharing his views, Mason then invited those in attendance to speak with him after the meeting.

“If you wanna know my personal issues, I’ve lingered after every meeting this whole entire year – not academic year but calendar year – if you wanna know what I personally believe as an individual – I don’t speak for the board in those conversations, I don’t speak for the college in those conversations – I’m perfectly willing to talk to you,” Mason said.