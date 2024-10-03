College president’s salary increases

President Kojo Quartey received a 23% base salary raise over the summer.

His new contract is now worth more than $312,000 in total compensation.

The Board of Trustees unanimously approved the president’s new three-year contract July 15 along with a list of goals he is to accomplish in that time.

Quartey’s annual salary increased from $182,825 in 2019 to $225,000. Essentially, this equates to a 4.6% annual increase over the past five years.

In addition to his salary, the president earns $25,000 per year “to be used at his discretion to enhance college and community relations,” according to the contract. This annual community engagement payment was $10,000 in 2018.

Quartey’s annual housing allowance is now $20,000 from its original $10,000 in 2018. His new annual automobile allowance of $25,000 was not in his original contract.

Quartey is also eligible for longevity incentives. He earns $40,000 if he remains president through June 30, 2025. And he would earn $60,000 in deferred compensation if he fulfills the three-year contract through June 30, 2027.

His longevity incentive was $16,000 for remaining in office through July 31, 2019, and then $30,000 for remaining through July 31, 2022.

Finally, Quartey receives $2,200 annually for a mobile phone allowance, an increase from $100 per month in the original contract.

The board also unanimously approved four goals that focus on institutional growth in finances, accreditation, enrollment and community engagement. The goals are: