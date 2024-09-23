Lawsuit hampers Title IX

A lawsuit is preventing MCCC from implementing new Title IX regulations.

Effective Aug. 1, new Title IX regulations have been introduced and policies have shifted at various institutions. Title IX protects students and employees from sex-based discrimination, harassment or sexual violence. The new regulations protect against discrimination based on pregnancy/related conditions, sex stereotypes, sexual orientation, gender identity and sex characteristics, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Education.

However, Scott Behrens, vice president of enrollment management and student success, said MCCC will not be able to implement these due to a lawsuit. This lawsuit is nationwide and affects hundreds of schools, including MCCC. There are over 100 schools impacted just in Michigan, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The lawsuit comes from Moms for Liberty, alongside Young America’s Foundation and Female Athletes United. District Court judge John Broomes in Kansas issued an injunction that blocks these regulations from being enforced in schools attended by children of members of these groups.

Moms for Liberty is a nationwide group. They are dedicated to defending parental rights at all levels of government, according to their website. Young America’s Foundation is an organization dedicated to young conservatives, and Female Athletes United is dedicated to preserving the integrity of women’s sports, according to their respective websites.

Behrens said despite the lawsuit, MCCC will continue to educate students on Title IX and implement training, regardless of the lawsuit.

“We will continue to watch the outcome of these proceedings closely while working to ensure the intended protections of Title IX for all students,” Behrens said in an email. “MCCC will introduce new Title IX training for the college regardless of the lawsuit to ensure a positive environment for all to study, learn, and work.”