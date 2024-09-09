My name is Dana Willi. I’m currently studying communications and business administration.

I started my career in the publishing and marketing industries after graduating high school in 2020. Working with more exclusive groups inspired me to start my education this year.

I’m looking to work in law or marketing within the entertainment industry in the future.

Outside of college, I do a lot of photography and volunteer work with an international dog rescue organization. I also spend a lot of time with my friends and family whenever I can.