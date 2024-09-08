Dalton Brown

I am a returning student at MCCC and I am currently working with the Agora as a freelancer.

I am working toward a degree in journalism, with intentions to transfer to Eastern Michigan University after graduating from MCCC.

I have always been interested in writing. The blank page is my safe space. From poetry to reviews and everything in between, writing is one of the few hobbies to bring me genuine joy.

I am proud of the Agora staff for being so welcoming and cooperative. They are a great group of people to be around and I am excited for what the future holds.