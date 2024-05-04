MCCC hosts Honors Reception

Irene Miller, Holocaust survivor and author of “Into No Man’s Land: A Historical Memoir,” receives the Outstanding Diversity Program of the Year award at MCCC’s Honors Reception on April 26. (Photos by Maysie Burns)

Elayn Juhasz receives the Outstanding Mechanical Design Technology award. This was presented by Peter Coomar, dean of Applied Science & Engineering Technology division during MCCC’s Honors Reception on April 26.

(From left) Reese Bowling, Maggie Sandefur and Ashley Atkins receive the Excellence in Journalism award on April 26 at MCCC’s Honors Reception.

Nicole Garner, interim director of nursing and professor of nursing, presents the Outstanding Nursing Student award for the April 2024 graduating class to Rachael Miska during MCCC’s April 26 Honors Reception.

(From left) Riley Burns and Brooklyn Kayson receive the George Rhodes Writing Fellow awards at MCCC’s Honors Reception on April 26.

(From left) Ethan Parker, Alaina Mullins, Brooklyn Kayson, Madison DuVall, Riley Burns and Kennedy Bowling receive nominations for the Faculty Association Outstanding Student award during the Honors Reception on April 26.

(From left) Morgan Kay, Christina Carling, Madison Cregar and Kennedy Bowling receive the President’s Academic Achievement award on April 26 at MCCC’s Honors Reception.

Hailey Grabowski accepts the Outstanding Student Program of the Year award for the Psychology Interest Group’s Inclusivity Presentation Event. Grabowski accepted this award on April 26 at the MCCC Honors Reception.

Writing Fellows present at the MCCC Honors Reception on April 26 stand for a moment of recognition.

MCCC hosted its Honors Reception April 26 in the Meyer Theater. Student Government served as emcees for the night, and awards were presented to many students, faculty and adjunct faculty.