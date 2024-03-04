‘An Evening of Women Composers’ a night to remember

Director Mark Felder presented “An Evening of Women Composers.” (Photo by Sidney Robison.)

The Agora Chorale, directed by Jonathan Lunneberg, performed songs from “An Evening of Women Composers.” (Photo by Sidney Robison.)

The Symphony Band prepares to take a bow at the end of their concert. (Photo by Sidney Robison.)

MCCC chorale member John Burkardt after performance Monday night (Photo by Ashley Atkins)

Accompanist Nancy Honaker prepares to rehearse with the Agora Chorale at “An Evening of Women Composers.” (Photo by Sidney Robison.)

Editor’s note: This story was updated on March 4 to correct the spelling of Jonathan Lunneberg’s name.

The Agora Chorale and College-Community Symphony Band hosted “An Evening of Women Composers” concert on Feb. 26 in the La-Z-Boy Center.

The concert featured 12 songs written by women composers, performed by both the band and the choir.

The concert began with a performance by the Agora Chorale, the college and community choir, directed by Jonathan Lunneberg.

The choir sang “Festival Gloria” by Sherri Porterfield and “Without the Mind is without Fear” by Vicki Tucker Courtney. Following that, they performed “Sanctus” by Terre McPheeters and “My Blue Heaven” arranged by Rosana Eckert.

They followed with “The Water is Wide” arranged by Audrey Snyder and “On Some Solemn Shore” by Andrea Ramsey.

The closing song was “I Want Two Wings” arranged by Alice Price, which was an upbeat, melodic song.

After a 15-minute intermission, the concert continued with performances by the College-Community Symphony Band.

Mark Felder, director of the College-Community Symphony Band, said they enjoyed performing the new songs.

“This was a new theme for us this year, and I am very excited about it,” Felder said.

The band began playing “Albanian Dance” by Shelby Hanson.

Following the first song, the band began ‘The Old Boatman’ by Florence Price, who was the first African-American symphony composer and popular during the 1930’s.

The third piece was “Three Places in the West” by Elena Specht. The band continued by playing “Circus Franticus” by Julie Giroux, who plays cello in the band.

Their last song was “Fanfare Jubilee” by Stacey J. Berk.

The symphony and choir usually don’t gravitate towards themes, but when they do, they are very special.

“I hope the audience enjoyed the diversity and the various pieces we had at this year’s concert inspired by Florence Price and other famous women composers,” said Felder.

The College-Community Symphony Band’s next concert is scheduled for May 6 in the Meyer Theater. The event will be free and open to the public.