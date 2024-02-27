37th annual Big Gig! held in Meyer Theater

Tosha Owens, a local musician, sings at the Big Gig! hosted on Feb 24. (Photos by Reese Bowling.)

People sit in the crowd at the Big Gig!

(From left) Rev. Jones and Al-Saadi performing together at the Big Gig!

(From left) Maggie Sandefur, Agora Editor, and Mick Valentino, Agora reporter, hold signs to promote the Agora’s concession stand before the Big Gig!

A couple stands outside and waits for entrance into the Big Gig!

left front Bobby Murray, Tosha Owens, Greg Nagy, (back left) Andrew Bishop on saxaphone, drummer Renell Gonsalves, bassist David Uricek

People crowd outside the La-Z-Boy Center before the Big Gig!

Rev. Robert B Jones playing his guitar during the Big Gig! on Feb. 24.

Lines form in anticipation for the Big Gig!

(From left) Destiny Gallina, Ashley Atkins and Jamie Hunt at the Agora’s concession stand before the Big Gig!

The crowd for the Big Gig! waits in anticipation for the show.

Having fun before the Big Gig

A crowd waits near the La-Z-Boy center entrance for the Big Gig!

CDs for featured artist Rev. Robert B. Jones were available to purchase before the Big Gig!

(From left) Destiny Gallina and Ashley Atkins holding pizzas from the Clamdiggers Lounge & Pizzeria. The Agora thanks the Clamdigger for donating these.

Guitarist and singer Laith Al-Saadi performs at the Big Gig!

(From left) Rev. Jones and Al-Saadi jamming together on stage during the Big Gig! on Feb. 24.

Owens and The Bobby Murray All Star Review featuring Greg Nagy

Blues and jazz music lovers stood in line for more than an hour to attend The Big Gig! Monroe County’s 37th annual Black History Month blues concert.

The free event, held at MCCC’s Meyer Theater, featured the Rev. Robert B. Jones Sr., Laith Al-Saadi and The Bobby Murray All-Star Revue. Special guest vocalists were Greg Nagy, Tosha Owens and Smoke Jones.