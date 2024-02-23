Visiting artist series set to return to campus

Local award-winning artist and alumnus of MCCC will be visiting campus on Feb. 27, according to a news release.

Artist David Larkins will be hosting a workshop/demonstration in Founders Hall, room F-126, from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. followed by a presentation in the La-Z-Boy Center Atrium from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

These events will be free and open to the public.

Larkins has had a career as a graphic illustrator for Ford Motor Company for 34 years, winning his first ‘Best of Show’ award when he was 16.

His work has been featured in five solo exhibitions in Michigan and Ohio as well as several fine art fairs.

Guests will need to bring their own supplies to participate in painting a Monet-inspired piece alongside Larkins during the workshop. These supplies are listed online.

There will be a month-long showing of Larkin’s work open Monday through Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This public display will continue through Feb. 27 to March 27 in the MCCC library at the Campbell Academic Center.

His portfolio can be found at http://www.absolutearts.com/portfolios/d/davidlarkins.