My name is Jamie Hunt, this is my second year at MCCC and my first semester being part of the Agora staff.

I’m currently completing an Associate of Science degree with the plan to transfer and pursue a higher degree within the medical field.

I’ve always found journalism interesting and I especially admire stories that look for the truth from a neutral perspective.

I’m looking forward to being part of the team and making sure information is readily accessible here on campus.

Apart from going to college here at MCCC, I mainly spend my time creating digital art, reading, hanging out with friends and occasionally playing video games.

I’m excited to see what new experiences being part of the Agora staff will bring and for the memories that will come along with it.