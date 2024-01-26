My name is Destiny Gallina, and I’m thrilled to be on the Agora staff as a reporter. It’s my third semester here at MCCC and my first semester on the newspaper.

After MCCC, I plan to transfer to U of M. I’ve always had a passion for journalism, which is why I’ve decided to major in it.

My dream is to become a news anchor and bring important stories to the world. Through the power of storytelling, I am able to shed light on important issues and make a positive impact on society.

When I’m not chasing leads and writing articles, you can find me indulging in my hobbies. I have a deep love for reading, as it allows me to explore different perspectives and expand my knowledge.

I also enjoy experimenting in the kitchen and creating delicious meals from scratch. Gardening is also another passion of mine, as I find joy in nurturing plants and watching them flourish.

When I need a breath of fresh air, I enjoy camping and immersing myself in the beauty of nature.